Senators believe they can defy expectations again with first Game 7 win

Philosophers. Psychologists. Pragmatists. Or at least desperate hockey players playing armchair versions of those folks. That said, if the Penguins win this game I expect a 3-2, 4-3 final, and if Ottawa wins keep an eye on a blowout 5-1 or a dogfight 4-2.

Take, for instance, the approach from the two goaltenders. Depth scoring is important-see Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust-but Pittsburgh’s big names need to end their drought in a hurry.”I’m feeling sad for them, but it was one game, we have six games left, we can do this, this team can do this”, Sherry Kuzma said. “I thought we dominated zone time“.

“It’s very disturbing, however, knowing the players and coaches they will be trying their hardest for Ottawa“, owner Eugene Melnyk told the Ottawa Sun. I think that’s something they take pride in, and I think it’s something that’s contagious – it’s cool how much those guys want to win, and in practice they’re still willing to get better.

He credited work with a sports psychologist early in his career for helping him manage the mental side of the game along with the odd motivational book.

“It’s huge”, he said. If not for him, I think it’s a different result.

“When you’re younger you always feel like there might be another day, another chance”, Matt said.

The Ottawa Senators came from behind to force a decider in their Eastern Conference final series against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Pittsburgh kept pressing until Evgeni Malkin out-muscled Zack Smith to break the ice.

He didn’t. His teammates noticed and the Capitals responded with back-to-back wins, extending the best-of-7 series. While Game 7 at home is certainly a luxury, there is no reason to let the Senators hang around.

Could Ottawa slow down a Pittsburgh power play that had scored on its last three opportunities with seeming impunity?

Malkin looked like a man possessed Tuesday night in Game 6, and when that happens, it’s better to stay out of his way.

“These are the games, when you’re a kid growing up, that you’re playing in the backyard, the Game 7s and that”, said 40-year-old Pittsburgh forward Matt Cullen, who could play in his final National Hockey League game on Thursday.

“Yesterday, we had a meeting and that was the talk down here”, Hoffman said. “You do everything you possibly can to prepare yourself for the game, and then just leave it all out there”. “From that moment on you have to look forward and get ready for the next one”.

Johansen’s symptoms developed after finishing Game 4, a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim. For Ottawa, it would be a jubilant upset.

Hoffman gave the Sens the lead 94 seconds into the third though, blasting a slap-shot past Murray following a backhand feed – and follow-up traffic in front – from Fredrik Claesson.

“There’s no pressure on us”. “They’re the ones that are favored”. The game is set to be the most exciting one yet.

Pittsburgh might get a couple lineup reinforcements.

“I think it’s critically important that we have that determination and play with that necessary conviction in order to give ourselves the best chance to win”, Sullivan said as the Penguins try to become the first team to play in consecutive Stanley Cup finals since they and the Detroit Red Wings met in in 2008 and 2009.