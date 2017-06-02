Sensex Opens at Record 31332, Nifty Hits Lifetime High

Benchmark Sensex remained range-bound in choppy trade today, ending a shade lower at 31,137.59 as investors preferred to stay light amid disappointing growth numbers. Earlier in the day, the Sensex rose almost 200 points to hit record high of 31,332 and Nifty jumped to all-time high of 9,673.

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) dropped to 6.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2016-17 (Q4FY17), according to media reports.

The growth of eight core sectors declined to 2.5 per cent in April, mainly due to lower coal, crude oil and cement productions, too dampened trading sentiment, brokers said.

Trading sentiment suffered a setback after macroeconomic indicators such as GDP numbers and core sector growth showed that the country’s economic growth has slowed down.

Asian markets ended mixed.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6 per cent, led by gains in Korea, while Japan’s Nikkei gained over 1 per cent to top the psychologically important 20,000-point level for the first time since August 2015. The BSE Bankex was up 0.15 per cent; IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were among the gainers from this space. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices were up 0.6 per cent each. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135.53 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 21,144.18, the S&P 500 gained 18.26 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 2,430.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.31 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 6,246.83.

In the 30-share Sensex pack, 14 ended with losses, while 16 rose.

Stocks of auto majors including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors were in demand and rose by up to 1.90 per cent on the back of strong May sales data.