Shah Rukh Khan addresses death hoax rumours in the wittiest way!

Soon, it has been revealed that SRK is all fine and is now shooting for Aanand L Rai’s next in Mumbai which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

The Superstar talked today on twitter about the hoax and a ceiling collapse that happened on the sets of his film with Aanand L Rai. Shah Rukh tweeted alongside a amusing photo of him with ‘Phew…!’ written on it. In this particular accident, two unfortunate crew members got minor injuries and were quickly sent for medical care.

SRK wrote on his Twitter handle, “TGIF!” But this time, the gravity of the situation was worse since the news made it to a WhatsApp group of Mumbai’s top cops.

Earlier this week, while shooting for the film, Shah Rukh Khan escaped an accident on the sets of the film.

The news was first reported by a French website. “SRK’s team had to field calls all day”, said a source.

During his acting career, Shah Rukh Khan has starred in more than 80 feature films. There were rumors of several actors having signed or being approached for Aanand L Rai’s film but that was pure conjecture by the media. He is also going to be seen in the August release of Imtiaz Ali’s film, also starring Anushka Sharma. Few were aware of the fact that, Shah Rukh Khan had discussed this film with Anushka quite a while ago, while they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s film and were looking for the right time to make the announcement.

And King Khan survived all, like a true boss!