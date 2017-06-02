Shares in Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) Acquired by TLP Group LLC

The company’s beta value is at 1.05. The company posted an earnings surprise of 0.25%. About 8.32 million shares traded or 243.80% up from the average. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is now 128.81%. It has outperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. The Centerbridge Partners Lp holds 27.88 million shares with $450.23M value, down from 37.35M last quarter. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. TheStreet upgraded Extended Stay America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Since December 16, 2016, it had 1 buy, and 13 sales for $1.60 billion activity. Centerbridge Credit Partners – L.P. had sold 4.38M shares worth $71.79 million on Friday, December 16. INC. sold 8.54 million shares worth $142.65M. Shares for $71.79M were sold by Blackstone Real Estate Partners VI.A-ESH L.P. On Friday, March 10 PAULSON & CO. GEOGA DOUGLAS GERARD bought $246,900 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in Q4 2016. Research analysts expect Extended Stay America to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Extended Stay America, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 4 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, 0 reported it as Underperform and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 64.4% in the first quarter. 185.29 million shares or 4.76% more from 176.87 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. However the company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the same quarter during a year ago.

The number of shares now held by investors is 194.08 Million. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY). Extended Stay America, Inc. also announced that, soon after the completion of the offering, it intends to redeem or otherwise repurchase shares of its mandatorily redeemable voting preferred stock held by certain of the Selling Stockholders and their affiliates (the “preferred share redemption”). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY). Cornerstone Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 139,486 shares. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. We now expect that each of the directors of Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. affiliated with the Selling Stockholders will continue to serve following the offering until the 2018 annual meetings of shareholders, the election of a successor or his resignation, as the case may be. 40,106 are held by Pacad Invest Ltd. 111,200 were reported by Hbk Investments Lp. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 1.09 million shares. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.65. 56,111 are owned by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. It also reduced its holding in Mentor Graphics Corp (NASDAQ:MENT) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,878 shares, and cut its stake in Northstar Asset Mgmt Group I (NYSE:NSAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Inc Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Extended Stay America Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter. Therefore 63% are positive. Citigroup maintained Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) on Wednesday, August 17 with “Neutral” rating. (STAY) shares saw a recent bid of $18.20 and 16.47M shares have exchanged hands in the recent trading session, yielding a 2.42% gain over the past week. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63. Airain stated it has 0.05% in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY). The stock of Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 31. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, August 3 to “Outperform”. The company now has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

12/16/2014 – JMP Securities began new coverage on Extended Stay America, Inc. giving the company a “market perform” rating. “(STAY) Leads 16 Notable Investor Filings” on May 08, 2017.