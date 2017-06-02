Sharknado 5 Gets Title, Premiere Date

Few TV movies have garnered the amount of spectacle and buzz as the Sharknado series.

Oh, and to cement home the politically charged subtitle, they’ve also revealed the film’s new tagline: “Make America Bait Again“.

Earlier this year, to little fanfare and the surprise of no one, Syfy announced that it would be gifting the world a fifth Sharknado movie; this time promising a global sharknado event. Both the title and slogan are the result of an online campaign launched by Syfy, which allowed Facebook users to suggest ideas for the film’s marketing. Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! ended on a cliffhanger with April Wexler (Tara Reid) appearing to be attacked by a shark. (2015) and “Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens” (2016). “From London to Rio, Tokyo, Rome, Amsterdam and beyond, our globetrotting heroes will seek assistance from a highly-skilled squad of royals, scholars and Olympians, enlisting famous faces from news, entertainment, and sports in their most epic battle yet”.

Indeed now that an official premiere date is locked in – coupled with a piece of art that cuts through subtlety like, well, a chainsaw tearing open a great white shark – it shouldn’t be too long now before we catch our first peek at Sharknado 5: Global Swarming in motion.

Fabio is to play The Pope and Charo the Queen of England in the latest batty installment of Sharknado.

Playing themselves on this still-growing list of cameos are swimmer Tom Daley, Fantastic Beasts star Dan Fogler, Talk Stoop’s Cat Greenleaf, skier Gus Kenworthy, NBC News’ Jeff Rossen, and TODAY show hosts Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Hoda Kotb.