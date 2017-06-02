‘Shocked’ South Korea leader Moon orders probe into US THAAD additions

Before taking office on May 10, Moon Jae-in vowed to review the deployment of a system that has infuriated both North Korea and China, which consider its powerful radar a security threat.

Calling it a “very shocking” incident, South Korea’s new president on Tuesday demanded an investigation into why his office wasn’t told by defense officials about the arrival of several additional launchers for a contentious us missile defense system meant to cope with North Korea’s nuclear threat. The stealthy delivery of the additional four launchers brings the system up to full strength. “I think national security and defense should dominate”, he added. “But I can not predict how long the environmental study will take”.

The meeting came ahead of Moon’s planned summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington later this month. However, top brass who briefed Moon’s national security adviser last week deliberately excised references to any new launchers, or to the total number in-country, Moon’s spokesman said.

The minister added he would convey Moon’s message to the U.S. secretary in their meeting on Saturday. South Korea’s defence ministry said on Tuesday it had conducted a joint drill with a US supersonic B-1B Lancer bomber on Monday. He said his trip is mainly to prepare for Moon’s visit to the United States, scheduled for later this month.

That said, Moon insisted Wednesday that he isn’t seeking to reverse the current deployment arrangement between Washington and Seoul, which was reached last July.

The THAAD battery was initially deployed in March in the southeastern region of Seongju with just two of its maximum load of six launchers to counter the North Korean missile threat.

Ultimately, experts suggested the new THAAD controversy from Seoul over additional launchers benefits China because it creates friction in the U.S.

It was then Moon had said he “does not take the decision lightly”, and Durbin agreed an environmental assessment in accordance with reasonable and legal procedures should be carried out, according to the Blue House. The ministry said it made a decision to conduct a summary study because the US military takes up less than 100,000 square meters (24.7 acres).

South Korea and the USA agreed last month to hold summit talks in late June.

On Tuesday, President Moon ordered a thorough investigation into the unauthorized transportation.

“This would be a bad time for the United States, or really a bilateral alliance here, to go wobbly on this very important deployment of THAAD”, he said. “And if Korea doesn’t want, South Korea does not want the THAAD missile system, it is US$923 million that we can spend some other place”, he said during the interview held in central Seoul right after his meeting with Moon.

Rep. Chung Woo-taik, floor leader and acting head of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, said it is irresponsible for the ruling party to demand a hearing where military secrets and sensitive issues that will rupture the alliance will be publicly discussed.