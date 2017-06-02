Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect DryShips (DRYS) Stock Price

Price to Sale ratio of DRYS stands at 0.56 while Price to Book Ratio stands at 0. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days. It owns a fleet of approximately 20 Panamax drybulk carriers, which have a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) of approximately 1.5 million dwt and an average age of approximately 10 years, and six offshore supply vessels, comprising over two platform supply and four oil spill recovery vessels, and have an average age of approximately 3.1 years. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. DryShips has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $32,256.05.

Amid volatile financial markets and the presidential election, various investment brokerages have made amendments to their price targets and ratings on shares of DryShips Inc. In dollar terms, assuming a modest 50% leverage of the market value of these assets, this would imply the ability to raise approximately $250 million (or $19.13 per share) of additional debt capital.

Another critical number in evaluating a stock is P/E or the price to earnings ratio. The Average True Range, a measure of volatility is at 0.79, however its weekly and monthly volatility is 11.67%, 15.96% respectively. Its beta value stands at 1.27. The average volume of a stock suggests the liquidity of a particular company. Dryships Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS)’s price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is 19.28. Analysts are projecting the stock to trade at $3.28 within the next 12-18 months. (NASDAQ:DRYS). The stock has a current ATR of 0.79. As we move into the second half of the year, investors may be looking to jumpstart their portfolios.