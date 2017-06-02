South Africa’s rand rallies ahead of second ratings decision

S&P’s update on Friday evening came after Fitch affirmed its junk ratings on SA’s foreign and local currency ratings on Thursday, also citing this year’s elevated level of political risk and the effect it could have on policy certainty, investor confidence and economic growth.

S&P differs from Fitch and Moody’s in that it rates SA’s rand-denominated debt a notch higher than its foreign-denominated debt‚ and Friday’s statement allayed fears that S&P would cut rand-denominated debt to the same BB+ “junk” status of foreign-denominated debt.

GDP growth, one of the rating weakness, was forecast to rise only moderately to just 1 percent in 2017 and 1.8 percent in 2018, as political uncertainty will continue to weigh on private investment.

National Treasury responded by saying: “While S&P has lowered its rating of foreign currency-denominated debt to a sub-investment grade‚ rand denominated debt – which constitutes 90% of the debt portfolio – retains its investment-grade rating”.

Moody’s – whose Baa2 rating is two notches above “junk” – is reviewing South Africa for a possible downgrade.

At 1530 GMT the rand had gained 0.43 percent to 12.8150 per dollar, extending a rally in the previous session kicked off by Fitch’s decision to keep its credit rating for the country unchanged at BB-.

The worldwide ratings agency said at the time it was their opinion that “the executive changes initiated by President Zuma have put at risk fiscal and growth outcomes”.

According to Treasury, government is committed to work with its social partners in improving business and consumer confidence.