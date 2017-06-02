South African graft accusations expose split in ANC over Zuma

Zuma survived a call to resign at an ANC meeting last week due to disputes over political appointments and his friendship with the Gupta family.

Molefe resigned in November after a report by the Public Protector, a constitutionally mandated corruption watchdog, raised questions over Eskom coal deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Both Zuma and the Guptas have denied the allegations.

South Africa’s notoriously corrupt President Jacob Zuma has quelled a second revolt from his party’s leadership, cementing his hold over the ANC ahead of party leadership elections later this year. Reuters could not independently verify the new allegations.

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa told ENCA television that allegations Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma had acted as a middleman between the government and private interests should be part of any investigation. “Other parties even use newspaper articles to go to court and say you need to have a case on hearsay”, says President Zuma.

Speaking in the closing of the presidential budget debate in Parliament on Thursday, Zuma said that all talk of state capture amounts to nothing more than rumour and allegations. That contest will pit Zuma’s ex-wife and preferred successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, against Cyril Ramaphosa, the deputy president who has lately become a vocal critic of his boss. “The stakes are very high”, said Daryl Glaser, politics professor at Johannesburg’s University of Witswatersrand.

S&P Global Ratings retained its junk rating on South Africa’s debt on Friday, a day after Fitch also affirmed a sub-investment grade.

“I think what it continues to show is that the composition of the National Executive Committee remains fairly firmly within President Zuma’s grasp”, he said. “It is an ANC project that can only be stopped with its removal”.

Jonas and finance minister Pravin Gordhan were removed by Zuma in a reshuffle in March.

Molefe resigned in November past year following allegations he had links to the Gupta family.