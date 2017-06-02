South Sudan: 15 children die in botched vaccine campaign

Botched measles vaccines claimed the lives of 15 South Sudanese children near the Kenyan border, health officials said on Friday.

“An investigation into the cause of the death of 15 children in the rural and remote Nachodopele village. has concluded that the severe sepsis/toxicity resulting from the administration of a contaminated vaccine caused the event”, Health Minister Riek Gai Kok told reporters.

The same syringe was used, without sterilisation, on 300 children during a four-day vaccination campaign.

In a joint statement, the World Health Organization and UNICEF said another 32 children suffered fever, vomiting and diarrhoea but recovered.

The campaign came amid a measles outbreak that has killed 70 children this year, the latest tragedy to strike the world’s youngest nation, which has been gripped by civil war for over three years – affecting its ability to deliver decent healthcare. The nation is also dealing with severe starvation and a cholera outbreak.

According to the government, the same syringe was used for all the children last month and the vaccine was not stored properly.

Measles is caused by a virus and can be serious and potentially deadly, especially for babies and young children. There are also protocols for the cold-chain storage of vaccines, and these were not followed. The Ministry of Health has commissioned a multiagency administrative committee to review the AEFI report and make appropriate recommendations for better vaccine administration.

South Sudan’s health ministry blamed the deaths on human error. The vaccine is supposed to be kept in the dark at between 2°C and 8°C.

South Sudan has been embroiled in a bloody civil war for three years now, which has led to the deaths of tens of thousand of people and created the fastest-growing refugee crisis in the world, where almost two million South Sudanese have fled the country.

The organisation provides some training to South Sudan’s health officials, while the United Nations children’s agency provides the vaccines.

