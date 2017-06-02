Space capsule with 2 astronauts returns to Earth

A Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft carrying French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy landed on the Kazakh steppe Friday, ending their marathon 196-day mission to the International Space Station.

Whitson, who is serving on the station for a third time, broke the US record in April for cumulative time in space.

For Thomas Pesquet, that dream has come true as he spent the last six months on the International Space Station. However, due to downsizing from Roscosmos (the agency is temporarily reducing the number of cosmonauts it stations on the ISS from three to two) Whitson will not be accompanying the pair on their journey back to Earth.

Fyodor Yurchikhin and Jack Fischer will replace the returning pair on the International Space Station.

“We of course are going to miss Oleg and Thomas”.

Novitskiy and Pesquet got off the Baikonur cosmodrome pad together with Peggy Whitson on November 17, 2016. “We’re a little bit sad to leave her behind, but we know she’s in very, very capable hands”.

The global crew consisting of the ISS commander, NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and flight engineers – Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astronaut Jack D. Fischer will work at the ISS before the next expedition arrives.

“That will be a little challenging”, Whitson said during an interview with Reuters on Wednesday. In a statement in April she said: “I love being up here”.

Instead, she’ll stay until September, extending her residency and furthering a record she set at the end of April – that of spending more hours in space than any other U.S. astronaut. Those three will return in September.

Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, with 878 days in orbit, is the world’s most experienced space flier.