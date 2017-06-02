Speaker says Illinois Legislature will miss budget deadline

“Today we’ve seen a complete dereliction of duty by the (Democratic) majority in the General Assembly”, Rauner said, calling the absence of a spending plan a tragic failure of the people of IL.

Rauner may also be able – though a long shot, even with his big money – to flip the nine seats in the House necessary to take control away from Madigan. The fiscal year begins July 1.

“We have to stay as optimistic as we can and work as hard as we can to reach some agreement across the aisle”. We need to protect our taxpayers… and we need a balanced budget. That gap – a measure of the perceived risk – is the most since at least January 2013 and more than any of the other 19 states tracked by Bloomberg.

As he was inaugurated, a temporary, five-year Democratic income tax increase that had provided up to $7 billion extra a year, was allowed to expire, and the tax rate rolled back.

But the triumphant mood dampened somewhat under the dome when roughly a dozen chanting protesters were removed from the House gallery as lawmakers considered a plan related to state services for seniors.

The House and Senate have until 12:01 a.m. Thursday to adopt an annual spending plan or face the prospect of needing supermajority votes to approve one. Christine Radogno (R-Lemont) and House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs), Rauner chastised Democrats and House Speaker Michael Madigan for not working with Republicans on a balanced budget.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner called the blown deadline “a complete dereliction of duty” by the Democratic majority of the General Assembly and a “tragic failure to serve the people of IL”. The Democrats immediately put a hold on the bill, which buys them extra time before they have to send it to him. Months ago, the Senate was very close to passing a budget with Republican support but Democrats said the governor killed it at the last minute. It’s not too late for the governor to change course and come back to the table.

Meanwhile, the government functions most pinched by the lack of a budget will continue to be squeezed.

The budget plan approved by the Illinois Senate included $37.3 billion in spending, anchored by $5.4 billion in tax increases. Its current-year operating deficit is about $6 billion, Moody’s Investors Service said in a March report. “It’s going to crush home values and leave the neighborhood full of 100-year-old eyesores that people can’t afford to fix up”, Brittany Fortier, who lives one block south of the trail, told Crain’s Chicago Business.

Hours before the school funding formula was revised, Emanuel argued once again for the state to right a fundamental wrong. The Women’s Center, a shelter offering services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims in eight southern IL counties, has said that without an infusion of state funds in the coming months they’ll have to close their doors.

“As of today, the state owes school districts $1.1 billion dollars across this state, which is unconscionable”, Sanders said.

That’s why more than 100 superintendents from schools all over IL converged on Springfield to rally for a budget and for a revised school funding formula.

IL also recently voted to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour over the next five years. “Our economy, social service agencies, schools, and families continue to suffer untold damage at Rauner’s expense, as he works to shift blame at every turn”.