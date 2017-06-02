Spicer refers Russia-related queries to Trump’s private lawyer

Kushner in March said he was ready to testify about his Russian Federation meetings to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The Trump administration has been enveloped in controversy over Russian Federation in recent weeks.

In an interview with The Cipher Brief, Morell, a supporter of Hillary Clinton, also warned against “over-connecting” the dots based on the reports. “I don’t trust this story as far as I can throw it”.

Even as the Russian connection now touches the Trump family and Kushner’s meeting with ambassador Sergey Kislyak for the goal of establishing backchannel communications, the smoking gun is still just that, with nothing substantial about the content of the meeting.

During the presidential transition period leading up to Trump’s inauguration, Kushner held a series of meetings with the Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, and the head of a Moscow bank that was under US sanctions.

During his campaign, he made a commitment to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and move the USA embassy there from Tel Aviv.

One possible explanation is that top Trump transition members were seeking Russian help with Syria, which is potentially reasonable given the country’s alliance with President Bashar Assad and the bad price being paid by innocent civilians in the 6-year-old civil war.

His sister Nicole Meyer, who took over the company after Kushner left, came under fire last month after she appeared to reference her family’s White House connections during a presentation to potential investors in Beijing.

Spicer said he thinks the president “is very pleased with his team”, but he added, “Ultimately the best messenger is the president himself”.

To make matters worse, the ongoing investigation into possible ties between Trump’s White House and Russian Federation – which recently focused on his personal attorney – is proving more cumbersome than not on the federal job front. I mean, this becomes more and more freaky.

As an example of “over-connecting the dots”, the 33-year CIA veteran cited the agency’s inaccurate determination the Saddam Hussein possessed WMDs.

“As word of Dubke’s hiring trickled out, however, some Trump loyalists chafed at the idea of recruiting an establishment Republican operative with ties to strategist Karl Rove and other forces they see as having been hostile to Trump’s candidacy“.

One operative whose spouse works in the Trump administration dissolved into laughter upon being asked if they would want the role. “In fact, I’m primarily interested in the latter with regard to how it informs the former”.

The disclosure of the back channel has put the White House on the defensive. “That is a “front channel” – the incoming national security advisor talking with the Russian government”.