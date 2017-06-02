Spicer Says President Trump’s Relationship With Angela Merkel is ‘Fairly Unbelievable’

Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer insisted that the leaders “get on very well” but-as is often the case-his warm words from the White House podium were overshadowed by the president’s intemperate tweets. As a civilian power deriving its wealth and power from free trade and the enlargement of the liberal world order around the world, Germany has paid close attention to whether the USA would remain committed to the liberal world order and whether President Vladimir Putin’s Russia would see its future inside the West or the rejuvenation of the Russian empire dressed up in realpolitik clothes.

He also urged the European Union leaders to stand up for the Paris Agreement on climate change, which Donald Trump could also forsake.

“What I said was simply to indicate that, here are even more reasons beyond those we already have that Europe needs to take its destiny into its own hands”, she said.

European leaders were especially dismayed by Trump’s refusal to reaffirm U.S. support for last year’s Paris climate change accord and his failure to publicly endorse NATO’s mutual defense pledge. She Merkel talked to Modi in Berlin about developing cooperation with India.”That’s of huge importance and in no way directed against any other relationships and certainly not against the trans-Atlantic ties, which have historically been very important for us and will remain so in future”, she said.

“In the past when the United States led the worldwide system forward, the world and certainly Europe moved forward with it, and if it paused, so usually did Europe“, says Heather Conley, director of the Center for Strategic and global Studies’ Europe program in Washington. While the public is more familiar with the “special relationship” between Britain and the United States, the German-U.S. relationship has arguably been more important.

Not helping matters was Trump reportedly calling Germans “very bad“, because the country exports far more cars to the United States than it imports.

In turn, German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested over the weekend that her country’s relationship with the USA had shifted.

France’s new president, Emmanuel Macron, made it clear in interviews following his Brussels one-on-one with Trump that his you-won’t-get-the-better-of-me handshake with the USA president – the handshake viewed ’round the world – was indeed meant to send a message.

Germany is the first leg of Mr Li’s three-day Europe tour that will also take him to Belgium.

Martin Schulz, leader of the centre-left Social Democrats, told reporters Trump was “the destroyer of all Western values”, adding that the U.S. president was undermining the peaceful cooperation of nations based on mutual respect and tolerance.

Referring to the direction of new leadership in the USA and Great Britain, Merkel told her citizens that “Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands”. “She did this before in the face of crisis that Europe is facing”.

She warned German voters that her experience in dealing with Trump at North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the G7 had convinced her that the times when Europe could rely on Washington and London “are coming to an end”. “We’re going to find that the West is weaker and leaving behind new vacuums if the United States withdraws and Europe goes it alone”.