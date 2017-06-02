Sri Lanka’s Mathews set to miss Champions Trophy opener

South Africa have a habit of under-performing in major tournaments and will be hoping that they can avoid the embarrassment again.

New Zealand will play Australia in their tournament opener, whereas Sri Lanka will face South Africa on June 3.

South Africa also boast the world’s No 1-ranked ODI batsman and bowler in AB de Villiers and Kagiso Rabada respectively.

Mathews injured his hamstring injury during his match-winning innings in the second T20 against South Africa in January and missed both Australian and Bangladesh series played thereafter. He has experienced a series of problems over his fitness in the recent past.

He retired with the Black Caps well on their way to chasing down Sri Lanka’s 356-8, a task they duly completed for the loss of just four wickets – two of them retirements – with captain Kane Williamson adding 88 from 60 balls before he too withdrew to allow others time at the crease before the tournament gets underway on Thursday.

The return of Malinga, whose unorthodox, slingshot action makes him one of the most hard bowlers to face in world cricket, would be a massive boost for Sri Lanka.

“The only slight concern I have for India is that its selection was perhaps a little conservative, but it is still very strong”, he said. A medical examination revealed a strain on the muscle.

The 29-year-old’s absence for the Group B encounter would be a blow, with Mathews having looked in fine form by making 95 against Australia in a warm-up game.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara yesterday said defending champions India were capable of retaining the Champions Trophy title as they were a better balanced unit with “real firepower in their fast bowling”.

He had been declared fit for the 50-over showpiece event after a week-long high intensity training camp in central Sri Lanka.