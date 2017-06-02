Sri Lanka seeks global help after deadly flooding, landslides

A third Indian Naval Ship, INS Jalashwa, with additional relief material, is expected to reach Colombo soon.

The official death toll had climbed to 151, with 111 people still listed as missing, said Mr Senaratne.

Sri Lanka Red Cross volunteers and staff workers were engaged in search and rescue missions besides distributing food, water and essential supplies.

The government withdrew an evacuation order for thousands of residents in the southern district of Matara as water levels subsided. Some towns were under 18 feet of water, the newspaper said.

Helicopters ferried medicine, relief supplies and inflatable boats to remote areas, while small vessels plied the floodwaters in search of people needing rescue.

The government appealed for bottled water, new clothes and dry rations for those displaced.

Some 1,400 house destroyed by the landslides will be rebuilt by the state while partly damaged homes numbering almost 7,000 will be repaired by the government using the military, the government said.

Sri Lankan villagers cross a landslide site in Kalutara. We have to go.

The disaster centre said weather in Sri Lanka was expected to improve today, with powerful Cyclone Mora moving away from the island towards Bangladesh.

“On my land where six wooden cabanas used to stand, now there is only a big hole”, he said.

As the extent of the damage became clear, global relief organization Save the Children warned that stagnant flood waters could exacerbate an ongoing dengue crisis.

Taking advantage of a lull in rain, soldiers cleared road access to most of the affected areas while others were reachable by boat, said Maj.

“We have a problem of limited resources to cope with the situation”, Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake said.

“The forecast for the next two days is also heavy raining, so the numbers [of people affected] … may increase in a couple of days time”, he said.

The United Nations said it would donate water containers, water purification tablets and tarpaulins while the World Health Organisation will support medical teams in affected areas.

The center also said the flooding was the worst since torrential rains in 2003 hit the island nation.

Sri Lanka’s National Building Research Organization has also issued warnings of further landslides in a number of districts, including Kegalle and Ratnapura, where IOM provided shelter assistance to flood and landslide-affected communities a year ago.