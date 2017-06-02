State’s Snyder criticized for refusing transfer request

The wideout took that to the extreme by bringing his school a list of 35 schools he could potentially transfer to if he’s given approval in early May, according to The Wichita Eagle.

For a university employee to have this much discretion over a former player’s future (Sutton says he’s already dropped all his KSU classes and everything) shows the sport’s power imbalance, every time it happens.

Kansas State coach Bill Snyder has doubled down on his decision to block former Wildcats wide receiver Corey Sutton from transferring out of the program this season, holding him to his scholarship agreement by eliminating 35 schools from contention for the player. “There’s a lot of things being said out there, some of them that I’m not even aware of”. Some were FCS and Division II.

Sutton enrolled at Kansas State in the spring of 2016 and played in 10 games previous year as a true freshman, catching four passes for 54 yards. I think they trust that. He also expressed concerns about his physical condition under the team structure. I heard that and told him, ‘Coaches can leave.

K-State athletics director Gene Taylor, who began his duties May 1, was out of town and not available for comment.

“It’s my commitment that once we have signed the youngster that we’re committed to him as long as he behaves himself”, Snyder said while in Kansas City on the annual Catbackers Tour.

“I’ve always said that a youngster is free to leave, but I’m not going to release the youngster”. Most everyone defended the athlete, saying he should have the right to play somewhere else if he wants. “He can certainly do that”.

Whatever has led to all this, though, Snyder nearly certainly has lost this battle now … both in terms of how he looks in this and the idea that Sutton shouldn’t be granted a release. “That young man was in our program for less than two years”. “That’s a choice they have to make”.

Snyder spoke about the issue to the paper, too.

So this explains at least a little bit about both how the 78-year-old Snyder arrived at a rare cringe-worthy moment on Thursday night and just how out of character his apparent defense of not releasing a player from scholarship was.

While Romero retained legal counsel to assist in her transfer from K-State, which ultimately resulted in her immediate eligibility at Florida State for her final two years, Sutton and his family is taking a wait-and-see approach to see if the situation can be resolved.

Sutton said he feels more sure than ever that he made the right decision to transfer. “But it wasn’t. It made me negative-minded about college”.