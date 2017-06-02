Stephen Appiah tips former side Juventus to win Champions League

Gonzalo Higuain is getting involved in play more than he used to and is scoring more goals than ever before.

At the heart of that Juventus defense is a guy looking to become the oldest Champions League victor: 39-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Well, in the fourth, still no time no one won the Champions League twice in a row and we are confident that this trend will continue. He later also played for Cardiff City before being a player-manager in non-league football until he was 43 years old.

PSG have emerged as a force in the women’s game under the club’s Qatari owners and boast stars like Brazil’s Cristiane and Costa Rican midfielder Shirley Cruz.

“After the defeat to Barcelona in the final, two years ago, many people thought I would never have another chance, but I always believed that, if we worked hard, I would get another opportunity – and this time we must make it count”.

I don’t have that problem to select whether he starts, because I am not a coach.

If only Bale plays, Madrid would have three men in the attack along with Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

– Spanish champions Real Madrid have won on 11 previous occasions in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, and 2016. In all the competition, Buffon has conceded three goals, so they are the best defense in the tournament, with the BBC (Bonucci, Barzagli and Chiellini).

Isco, voted Real’s player of the season by the club’s supporters, has scored five goals and provided three assists in his last eight games, prompting Spanish daily Marca to remark that leaving him out of the Champions League final would be “the biggest injustice in memory”.

Ronaldo has done well when facing Juventus, having scored five goals in the four matches he played against the Italian champions while with Madrid.

The 27-year-old Bale has the disadvantage of limited playing time in the latter stages of the season.

– Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the 10-goal mark for the sixth consecutive Champions League campaign – no other player has done it on more than two consecutive seasons (Lionel Messi and Ruud van Nistelrooy).

The hard-working Modric endured a series of injuries that sidelined him during parts of the season, including a left-knee ailment that required arthroscopic surgery in December.

Massimiliano Allegri and Zinedine Zidane will both be trying to win one last trophy in what has been a remarkable season for both clubs.

No team have fallen at the last hurdle of Europe’s top club competition more often than Juventus.

Manager Zinedine Zidane was only appointed in January past year, yet could add a second European Cup to this term’s La Liga win – not bad for a first 18 months in management.

Both coaches have successfully surpassed expectations after being hired during periods of uncertainty.