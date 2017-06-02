Stephen Appiah tips Juventus to win Champions League final

“James has his reasons (to leave) and we have to respect them”, Ronaldo was quoted as saying by La Sexta on Thursday ahead of Real’s Champions League final against Juventus on Saturday.

The Welsh winger has fought his way back from a calf injury to be fit for the final and would love to dazzle at the National Stadium of Wales.

The Champions League final in Cardiff is available in most countries through the rights holders’ online platform, if they have one.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper, an eight-time Serie A champion, has won the World Cup with Italy but has twice suffered defeat in the European Cup final.

His return of 13 goals in his last nine appearances, with back-to-back hat-tricks in the quarters and semis of the Champions League, means he will once again be key to his side’s hopes of becoming the first team to successfully defend the European Cup in its current format. They’re not going to give much away.

Zinedine Zidane’s men beat Atletico Madrid after penalties a year ago to lift their 12th European Cup – more than any other team.

Just like last season, BT Sport are showcasing both the Europa League and Champions League finals on YouTube, for United Kingdom viewers.

Spain global Isco has come into his own in the final stretch of the season while Bale has been out with a calf injury.

While Zidane has already claimed four trophies since taking over from Benitez, Morientes believes the best is yet to come from the 44-year-old Frenchman. With Madrid vulnerable at the back in this competition the standout bet for us is both teams to score at 1.95 (Coral).

“I knew back then that I was coming out of a hard time”. Dybala joined Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic in a trio sitting just behind Gonzalo Higuain, while Miralem Pjanic has been behind them alongside Sami Khedira. “But we’re also in top form and that’s enough for me”. “But we haven’t won anything yet”, he added.

“With Bale, they gain more depth”, Allegri said.

On the other sideline will be a man who has achieved more in 18 months than some coaches do in an entire career.

Should he make ZInedine Zidane’s starting XI for the fixture between the Spanish and Italian champions, Bale will likely oppose Juve’s Dani Alves, whose compatriot Maicon he so impressively proved himself against for Spurs against Inter Milan.

“It’s an important match but we just need to do the same things we have done all year and for the past several years”, he said.