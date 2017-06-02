Stephen Curry ready to take back championship that got away

Mike Brown remained as acting coach of the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Oakland, California.

Durant and the Warriors are facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the third straight year.

But in 1923, the Yankees, playing their home games in the original, brand-new Yankee Stadium, got the best of the Giants, winning the World Series in six games.

Curry is fully healthy this post-season and ready to reclaim that championship that got away last June as the Finals begin with Thursday’s Game 1.

“That’s when they become very risky because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the 3-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defense”, James said. More importantly, I think he’ll play like it from the start this year (or at least he better), whereas last year he waited until the Cavs’ backs were against the wall to really put his foot on the gas.

This is particularly relevant to free agents Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, who have been pivotal to the Warriors’ success as they have advanced to three straight NBA Finals. Cleveland committed 12 of its 20 turnovers in the first half – “20 in the Finals is not going to get it done”, Irving said.

The teams are back at the Oracle Arena again on Sunday for the second match in the series, before the action heads to OH for two games.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Chris Haynes, Durant is willing to take less than the max. salary to stay with the Warriors this offseason and keep their core together.

Golden State’s four turnovers tied an NBA Finals low.

Lue was at the helm of the Cavaliers when they fought back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Warriors in last season’s Finals.

The Warriors are 12-0 in these playoffs, becoming the first National Basketball Association team to accomplish the feat, and the Cavaliers are 12-1.

“He’s one of the best in the game at being a trash-talker”, Love continued. “That gives us a chance in any game”.

He took two fewer shots per game, his scoring average dropped from a league-leading 30.1 to 25.3 and his 46.8 per cent shooting was his worst since 2012-13.

WHAT HOME-COURT ADVANTAGE? The Cavaliers’ nine-game postseason road winning streak, three shy of the 2001-02 Lakers’ league record, started with victories previous year in Games 5 and 7 in Oakland.

Ahead of this year’s series, Curry says he has some swelling in his right elbow and will probably wear a shooting sleeve. He’s not just the best player in the National Basketball Association; nobody is better than him at raising an entire team up by himself.