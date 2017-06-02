Sterling dips after poll suggests hung parliament

Theresa May has played down polling that puts her on course to lose the General Election.

According to The Times, the Tories could lose 20 seats, while Labour gains 30 in next week’s general election.

Michael Ashcroft, a former Conservative Party donor who funds polling, uses the same types of modelling as YouGov but came up with a very different estimate of the election: May winning 396 seats and Corbyn winning 180 seats.Other projections suggested May would win soundly. YouGov used a model which analysed data from around 50,000 panellists interviewed on their voting intention over the course of a week.

But if she does not comfortably beat the 12-seat majority her predecessor David Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble may be judged to have failed and her authority weakened just as she tries to deliver on her Brexit promises.

The pound fell almost half a percent in Asian trade to $1.2788, approaching the one-month low of $1.2775 touched on Friday.

The euro was off 0.1 percent at $1.1183 EUR=D4 , posting a small recovery after fears of an early election in Italy and a softer-than-expected inflation reading in Germany dragged it lower on Tuesday. For scenarios on the election, please click on: LANDSLIDE TO LOSING?

When the election was called, the Tories held 330 seats, while Labour held 229. But polls had shown May’s rating slipping over the past month and they fell sharply after she set out plans on May 18 to make some elderly people pay a greater share of their care costs, a proposal dubbed the “dementia tax” by opponents.

Wednesday’s Kantar poll showed Labour was most trusted on its No.1 election issue, the health service, but lagged behind on the other four: Brexit, national security, immigration and the economy.

That would leave the Conservatives with 310 seats, 16 short of the number needed for a majority. The Times said YouGov acknowledged that its predictions were controversial and allowed for a wide margin of error.

The Tory lead over Labour is the lowest since April past year when Conservative infighting on Europe briefly put Jeremy Corbyn’s party in the lead.

The pollster’s MRP model is based on the fact that people with similar characteristics tend to vote similarly, but not identically, regardless of where they live.

What could influence the vote on June 8?

“The data suggests that there is churn on all fronts, with the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats all likely to both lose and gain seats”, he wrote in The Times.