Students walk out of Mike Pence’s commencement address

Dozens of Notre Dame graduating students walked out during Vice President Mike Pence’s commencement speech Sunday – with one report estimating the number of protesters at more than 100.

Graduating seniors at the University of Notre Dame, including some sporting rainbow flags draped around them or on their caps, walked out of their own commencement to protest the discriminatory views guest speaker Mike Pence has espoused, according to ABC News. Pence, a former governor of IN, has a history of hostility toward the LGBTQ community.

Mr Pence is the first vice president ever to give a commencement speech at Notre Dame, but follows a long line of newly inaugurated presidents to do so: Dwight Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H W Bush, George W Bush, and Barack Obama.

The protest comes amid a mounting controversy over what constitutes free speech at college campuses since the election of Donald Trump as president in November, with students objecting to appearances by divisive conservative figures.

Pence didn’t directly comment on the walkout, but he applauded Notre Dame for its “atmosphere of civility and open debate”. They advised students on how to protest: ‘Walk away from Pence quietly, in confidence, with your head up high, taking your time. This should not – and must not – be met with silence. “His hateful rhetoric towards people of color, his embrace of sexual assault, and his utter lack of respect for opposing viewpoints not only render him unfit for the Oval Office, but unfit to set foot on our campus”, the petition said.

“Notre Dame is an exception, an island in a sea of conformity so far spared from the noxious wave that seems to be rushing over much of academia”, Pence said. Pence said the president “spoke out against religious persecution of all people of all faiths and on the world stage he condemned, in his words, the murder of innocent Muslims, the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews and the slaughter of Christians”.

Notre Dame graduate Griffin Hilly is from Chicago’s diverse Albany Park neighborhood.

The planned walkout was a highly visible protest, not just of Pence, but of the administration which he represents.