Sunny Leone: Let’s judge Priyanka Chopra for her actions, not clothes

In addition to being an advocate against animal cruelty, Sunny Leone has always spoken out against animal homelessness and discussed the main reasons why this problem exists.

Laila Mai Laila actress has rolled up her sleeves to make sure that people understand the agony of animals. Her pose totally channels Spanish star Penélope Cruz and we are getting those Girl On Top vibes. One of the most loving qualities of the Indian actress is her passion for animals, and this inspired her to work with PETA India.

Sunny added, “I know she (Priyanka) gives back to society”. For this, the actor has appeared in a new ad for PETA just ahead of World Environment Day on June 5. I’m eating a lot more vegetables. The Canadian import has sworn to a more healthier diet, only indulging in fresh vegetables.

Sunny Leone is urging her fans to turn vegetarian in an effort to save the animals from being slaughtered mercilessly. “I feel actually really, really incredible”, says Leone on going vegetarian.

And it’s not just about turning vegetarian. “Go Vegetarian”, which features the Ragini MMS 2 draped in a deep red cloth lying on a bed of red peppers to drive the message home. “I believe that every single dog should be spayed and neutered. It prevents them from having different diseases that they can get if they’re not”, she says. And I will keep repeating that one should adopt dogs and cats one million times until it gets into your mind.

The PETA Person Of The Years 2016 victor also features in the PETA Calendar 2017.