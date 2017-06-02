Suntrust Banks Inc Sentiment Worsening on Low Stock Potential

Total debt to equity ratio of the company for most recent quarter is 2.95 whereas long term debt to equity ratio for most recent quarter is 2.95. Carlyle Group LP now has $5.78B valuation.

The stock increased 3.45% or $0.04 on June 1, reaching $1.2. Out of the analyst recommendations 7 rate Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) stock a Buy, 7 rate the stock Outperform, 15 rate Hold, 2 rate Underperform and 1 recommend a Sell. It has underperformed by 43.60% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $469.24M company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. (NYSE:STI) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “SunTrust Banks, Inc”. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 148,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter.

01/09/2017 – SunTrust Banks, Inc. was upgraded to “conviction buy” by analysts at Goldman Sachs. About 120 shares traded. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/06/01/ameriprise-financial-inc-increases-stake-in-suntrust-banks-inc-sti-updated.html. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired 56,978 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 9.30%. Jefferies Group LLC raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Therefore 27% are positive. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $61.69. (NYSE:STI) on Tuesday, January 12 to “Buy” rating.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. (NYSE:STI) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, May 1. The rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, November 24 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Portales Partners on Tuesday, June 28 to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley initiated it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $16.50 target in Monday, September 14 report. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy” on Monday, January 23. On Monday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. It also reduced Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) stake by 3,018 shares and now owns 53,715 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2017, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $1.95 million activity. Shares for $45,291 were sold by Johnson Susan S on Wednesday, February 22. 22,584 shares were sold by Freeman Thomas E, worth $1.34 million on Tuesday, February 28. Fortin Raymond D sold $578,474 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $11,325 worth of stock was bought by SCRUGGS FRANK P JR on Tuesday, January 31. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Its up 0.02, from 0.87 in 2016Q3. The active investment managers in our partner’s database now possess: 396.46 million shares, up from 394.42 million shares in 2016Q3. Schneider Capital Management Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 341,917 shares.#img1#. First American Natl Bank reported 55,466 shares. (NYSE:STI). Vertex One Asset holds 0.94% or 102,600 shares in its portfolio. (NYSE:STI) for 229,240 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 111,365 shares stake. (NYSE:STI). Parsons Mgmt Ri holds 30,692 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement reported 1.51M shares. Hm Payson accumulated 4,923 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 997,271 shares. Also, the number of funds holding Suntrust Banks Inc in their top 10 positions decreased from 10 to 8 for a decrease of 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.24, from 0.88 in 2016Q3. 125 funds opened positions while 283 raised stakes. (NYSE:SLB). Savings Bank Of The Ozarks owns 3,086 shares. (NYSE:STI). Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 190,420 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 195,300 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma holds 126,800 shares. Moreover, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. has 3.6% invested in the company for 154,275 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 343,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.14% or 51,071 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:STI) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The expected STI’s profit could reach $475.80M giving the stock 13.86 P/E in the case that $0.97 earnings per share is reported. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The scale runs from 1 to 5 with 1 recommending Strong Buy and 5 recommending a Strong Sell. Therefore 48% are positive. STI was included in 52 notes of analysts from July 20, 2015. The stock of Schlumberger Limited. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 21 by Citigroup. Bnp Paribas Prtnrs Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 10,786 shares. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, August 26.