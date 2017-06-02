Suspect accused of stealing wedding ring, backpack from Portland stabbing victim

Ricky Best, a 53-year-old USA military veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, was allegedly murdered by Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, after intervening to stop him racially abusing two women.

Ricky John Best was one of two men who died at the hands of a white supremacist on a Portland train last week.

Police said the backpack contained personal items important to Best’s family.

Police released surveillance photos and video of the suspect. He was wearing a black Jordan brand baseball cap, a black T-shirt featuring an image of Marilyn Monroe and the American flag, black shorts and black shoes.The suspect was also carrying another backpack but police don’t know if it was his. The suspect carrying another backpack in his left hand, unknown if it his.

“The backpack and wedding ring belong to victim Ricky Best”, the Portland police said in a release.

The confrontation reportedly began when Christian started verbally harassing two teenage girls – one of whom was wearing a hijab – and lobbing anti-Muslim slurs at them on a MAX train in Portland. Police said the attacker slashed the throats of Best and Namkai-Meche, as they tried to defend the girls, killing them.

Mr Best and fellow victim Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche have been widely hailed as “heroes” for their actions.

“I stabbed the two (expletives) in the neck and I’m happy now”, he was recorded as saying. “I’m gonna say that on the stand”.

Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon and intimidation.

The aggravated murder charges carry a maximum penalty of death.

CNN has reached out to Christian’s attorney for comment.