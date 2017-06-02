TD Capital Management LLC Holds Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,369,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the period. Caxton Assoc L P owns 1,000 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,721 shares. About 291,392 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 0.83% since May 31, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.05% the S&P500.

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 17.78% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,525.64. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.05 on May 31, reaching $3.76. About 39,876 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has declined 10.95% since May 31, 2016 and is downtrending.

05/23/2017 – AutoZone, Inc. had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. Uranium Participation Corp. had 5 analyst reports since April 29, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Huntington State Bank holds 0.01% or 543 shares. Goldman Sachs has “Conviction Buy” rating and $61 target. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, January 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, November 2. Japan Smaller Capitalizaion Fund Inc. Northland Capital has “Outperform” rating and $14 target. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $855 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 3 by Canaccord Genuity. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn holds 0.05% or 364 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 1,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. During the same quarter past year, the company posted $10.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post $44.36 earnings per share for the current year. Citigroup Inc cut shares of AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Therefore 60% are positive.

05/30/2017 – AutoZone, Inc. was upgraded to “buy” by analysts at Goldman Sachs. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,357,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 19. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AZO in report on Friday, October 21 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 27. As per Tuesday, September 15, the company rating was initiated by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, December 7 report. Proshare Ltd Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,242 shares. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of AZO in report on Monday, October 5 to “Outperform” rating.

Since December 7, 2016, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $50.34 million activity. RHODES WILLIAM C III also sold $25.38M worth of AutoZone, Inc. RHODES WILLIAM C III had sold 32,000 shares worth $25.38 million on Wednesday, December 7. Whale Rock Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5.51% in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB). GRAVES EARL G JR sold 1,000 shares worth $714,955. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.54, for a total value of $10,360,922.00.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.15, from 1.4 in 2016Q3. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AZO shares while 209 reduced holdings.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects holds 43 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 65,627 are held by Blackrock. Deutsche Bank maintained AutoZone, Inc. Shares for $4.53M were sold by PLEAS CHARLES III on Wednesday, December 7. (NYSE:AZO). Leuthold Gru Ltd holds 0.56% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 1,079 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock declined 9.10%. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc has 0.08% invested in AutoZone, Inc. Shares for $4.53M were sold by PLEAS CHARLES III on Wednesday, December 7. Botty Investors Llc owns 41,043 shares or 0.44% of their U.S. portfolio. Tealwood Asset accumulated 1,962 shares. 2,057 are held by Rand Wealth Ltd Llc. 53,930 are held by Albion Grp Incorporated Ut. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Management Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. (NYSE:AZO). Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd stated it has 6.24% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc.

05/24/2017 – AutoZone, Inc. was downgraded to “equal-weight” by analysts at Stephens. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AutoZone Inc.’s Expansion Pace Turns Negative” on May 23, 2017, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “AutoZone distribution center underway in Florida, adjacent to FedEx” published on May 03, 2017, Bizjournals.com published: “Retailers group, AutoZone launch ad campaign on border tax” on June 01, 2017. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN), Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) and AutoZone …” with publication date: May 23, 2017. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,806,352.26.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.