Teen fatally struck trying to cross North Texas interstate

A teenager was fatally struck while trying to cross Interstate 20 early Friday morning. Police want to talk to all three to find out exactly what happened and why they were crossing the highway. One teen lost his flip flop and stopped to get it.

Three of five eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 have reopened near Great Southwest Parkway after a teenager was hit while crossing the road. He was then hit by several vehicles and killed. Traffic was still backed up into Arlington, and on Twitter, police encouraged drivers to use alternate routes on.

Witnesses told police they saw the other teens huddling in a parking lot, looking over at those who stopped to help the teen who was struck.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call the Grand Prairie Police Department.