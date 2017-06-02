Teen Writes College Application Essay About Pizza, Gets Accepted to Yale

A better topic for a college admission essay?

The articulate 200-word essay caught the Ivy League school’s attention.

In fact, the Yale admissions team loved the essay so much that a week later, Carolina received notes from them telling her how much they loved her essay.

Williams made a decision to write her eulogy to the pizza chain in response to a prompt asking students to pen an essay about something they love to do. In an acceptance letter, a Yale admissions officer described that essay as “passionate, fun, and likeable”.

Her passion for pizza is truly inspiring.

“I will always love ordering pizza because of the way eight slices of something so ordinary are able to evoke feelings of independence, consolation, and joy”, Williams wrote. Of course, her creative essay was just part of why she was accepted to such a prestigious school.

Despite all the silver lining, Williams has decided not to join Yale and plans to join Auburn University in the fall.

The night she found out about her acceptance, Williams celebrated by ordering… none other than Papa John’s. She told AL.com that Auburn had another advantage. Power to Williams who seems like a cool kid, but hopefully she’ll visit New Haven sometime and teach this Yale admissions guy a thing or two about eating good pizza.

In addition to the romantic verse on Italian food, the Ravenwood High School student of Brentwood, Tennessee carries a sparkling educational resume, featuring a high GPA, several volunteering positions, and a position on the National Honors Society. Yes, this unconventional essay apparently managed to get accepted at Yale University. If you ask us, she 100% deserves it. And luckily for her, there will be no shortage of pizza in college. Fingers crossed that Papa John’s delivers to her dorm. Williams said her experience offers a lesson for future students applying to colleges.