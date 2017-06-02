Texans Cut Receiver Expelled From College For Sexual Misconduct Violation

The Houston Texans have cut wide receiver Keith Mumphery after it was revealed this week that the former Michigan State player was expelled in 2016 and banned from campus for violating the university’s sexual misconduct policy, as reported by the Free Press.

The Texans have also waived linebacker Max Bullough, who was a teammate of Mumphrey’s in East Lansing.

Mumphrey was accused of sexually assaulting a Michgan State student he had met on an online dating site in March 2015, one day before his Michigan State pro day. The woman reported it to MSU Police that night shortly after the incident.

The Texans would go on to draft Mumphery in Round 5 of the 2015 National Football League draft (175th overall pick). Bullough violated the NFL’s PED policy and will be suspended four game this season.

As reported by Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, past year Mumphrey was expelled from graduate courses and banned from the campus, for allegedly “violating the university’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy”.

Bullough appeared in all 16 games last season for the first time in his career. In two seasons, he caught 24 passes for 198 yards and played on special teams, including some as a kick returner. After joining Houstin as an undrafted free agent in 2014, he played three season with the Texans, contributing 56 tackles.