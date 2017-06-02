The Mets mascot was caught on camera giving fans the middle finger

The Mets are back in the public eye once again, and not for a good reason. He reached four times for the second straight night, homering on a changeup in the first for a 2-0 lead, doubling and walking twice. Wainwright has six hits and seven RBIs this season. He got more cheers in the sixth inning, when he launched souvenirs along the first base side.

“I didn’t even think about that”, Guerra said through a translator. The mascot’s image was introduced during the team’s inaugural season in 1962, and in 1964, he became the first in Major League Baseball to take live-action form. But the Mets have been hit hard by injuries, especially to the pitching staff.

That video begin making the rounds on social media and the New York Mets were forced to address the situation, so they issued an apology.

Still, there was drama.

The kooky play came in the fourth inning with the Milwaukee Brewers ahead 2-0 after they loaded the bases with one out.

Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera made a diving stop of Perez’s third-inning grounder and a glove flip to 2B Neil Walker, who caught the ball with his bare hand to force Travis Shaw. A distracted Flores missed the ball.

The batter was initially called out, but the call was reversed after an umpire conference because of Rule 6.01 (d), which states. Terry Collins was irate at the call and ended up getting himself ejected by arguing it. “He was trying to get out of the way but he went the wrong way”. “That was my argument”. Bat boys are provided by the home team, so while this one was wearing a Brewers jersey, he’s technically employed by the Mets.

FILE – In this April 11, 2005, file photo, New York Mets mascot Mr. Met reacts with the crowd during the Mets home opener against the Houston Astros at Shea Stadium in New York.

Jacob Barnes gave up a homer to Wilmer Flores leading off the eighth before retiring the next three batters he faced.

The Mets had an early chance to open the game’s scoring.

Brewers left fielder Nick Franklin threw out Lucas Duda at the plate to end the second as he tried to score from second on d’Arnaud’s single. Third-base coach Glenn Sherlock had decided the play was worth the risk with Wheeler on deck.

Collins said the Mets inefficiency to start a winning streak was attributed to a pitcher named Anderson. Guerra (1-0) allowed four hits in six scoreless innings, struck out four and walked three.

“Unfortunately I had to get myself out of some jams”.

Despite the long layoff, Kluber (4-2) looked like his dominant self, allowing just two hits and recording his 26th career double-digit strikeout game.