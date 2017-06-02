The Paris Agreement is more important than one country

“At the same time, it goes without saying that the effectiveness of this convention is likely to be reduced without its key participants”. Trump hoped that a “better deal” would be reached instead of the 2015 one.

China and the European Union will show unity in fighting global warming at a summit in Brussels today, a day after President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw the United States from an worldwide climate pact. He complained in particular about China’s terms under the agreement.

Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children’s.

Also, the governors of Washington state, NY and California have announced the formation of the “United States Climate Alliance, a coalition that will convene US states committed to upholding the agreement”.

With Trump’s action, the United States will walk away from almost every other nation in the world on one of the pressing global issues of the 21st century.

Russia, India and Mexico signalled their commitment to the accord. While Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said he did not think Trump’s decision would prompt Russian Federation to rethink its own stance, the Kremlin suggested the withdrawal could be fatal to the pact.

“I don’t believe fighting reality is a good strategy”, California Governor Jerry Brown said in a statement announcing the formation of the United States Climate Alliance.

In Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed “regret” at the decision, and called for a continuation of “climate policies which preserve our world”.

“There is no plan B because there is no planet B”, Macron said in a televised address afterwards.

On Friday, the head of Russia’s state-controlled Rosneft oil giant said that that a rise in shale oil output in the USA would likely offset the effect from the OPEC and Russian production cuts.

In Trump’s announcement at the White House on Thursday, the president said the USA would possibly renegotiate the terms of the agreement at a later time.

“It’s not what China needs to do, it is not about what the United States has pushed China to do: quite the contrary, it’s what China wants to do”.

China has the capability to take the lead in the worldwide effort to tackle climate change after the U.S. administration withdrew from a global accord, and it is simply a matter of willingness, according to analysts and a former United Nations climate official.

Trump’s decision risks destabilizing the Paris deal, with remaining participants faced with the choice of trying to make up the shortfall in emissions cuts or following the US’s lead and abandoning the agreement.

In 2015 when the Paris Agreement was signed, 117 mayors pledged to participate in emission-reduction efforts and new reporting standards for climate-change data. This would help push the global temperature rise well beyond 2C, causing punishing heat waves, sea level rise, displacement of millions of people and the loss of ecosystems such as coral reefs.