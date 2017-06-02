The Trump Administration Now Wants SCOTUS To Reinstate The Travel Ban

Late on Thursday (1 June), the administration appealed to the nine justices of country’s highest court to pronounce a verdict on the divisive legal battle.

Karen Tumlin, legal director of the National Immigration Law Center, told Associated Press: “Again and again, our nation’s courts have found that President Trump’s Muslim ban is unconstitutional“.

“There is no reason to disturb the 4th Circuit’s ruling, which was supported by an overwhelming majority of the judges on the full court, is consistent with rulings from other courts across the nation and enforces a fundamental principle that protects all of us from government condemnation of our religious beliefs”, he said. They stress that the government did not previously ask the Supreme Court to intervene, even when lower courts denied earlier emergency applications seeking to lift the injunctions.

The request came in three separate petitions to courts in Richmond, Va., and San Francisco that blocked the president’s executive order barring most immigrants from countries deemed at risk for terrorism, as well as worldwide refugees.

“The courts below openly second-guessed the president’s finding that those conditions and risks provided the basis for”.

CNN legal analyst and and professor at the University of Texas School of Law Steve Vladeck called the ruling “an enormous victory for the challengers to the travel ban, and a huge loss” for Trump.

During his U.S. Senate confirmation hearing, Gorsuch vowed not to be a rubber stamp for any president when asked about Trump’s statements criticizing judges who ruled against the travel ban.

The Fourth Circuit said it “remained unconvinced” that the part of the measure naming the specific countries had “more to do with national security than it does with effectuating the president’s promised Muslim ban”.

“The evidence in the record, viewed from the standpoint of the reasonable observer, creates a compelling case that (the executive order’s) primary goal is religious”, the ruling states. Rather than pursue an appeal, the administration said it would revise the policy.

Another conservative justice is the man Trump appointed to the high court, Neil Gorsuch. The Justice Department appealed both rulings. However, the conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy could be the swing vote, as he sometimes sides with the liberals. His opinion came in the case of a U.S. citizen seeking to challenge the denial of her Afghan husband’s visa application.

This is the White House’s second effort to impose a travel ban.

A revised executive order announced in March, meant to address the issues raised by the federal judges, deleted Iraq from the list and removed an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees.

The Supreme Court “has never invalidated religion-neutral government action based on speculation about officials’ subjective motivations”, the administration’s filing argued.

“But whatever one’s views, the precedent set by this case for the judiciary’s proper role in reviewing the president’s national security and immigration authority will transcend this debate, this order, and this constitutional moment“.

The Trump administration really wants its travel ban reinstated. “Are there five votes to grant a stay and allow the ban to go into effect, or will everything remain frozen until the court has the last word”.