Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn go back to Brexit

The current Labour leader was quizzed on his musical tastes, revealing he preferred Oasis over Blur – in a throwback to the battle of the Britpop bands that raged two years before Blair first took office in Downing Street.

Corbyn’s left-wing message appeared to be resonating among some of the residents of Basildon, a middle-class town near London that voted 68.6 percent in favour of Brexit in last year’s referendum.

The Labour leader will say: “When Labour talks about job creation we mean decent jobs, jobs which pay a real living wage, which people can get by on, and which give people a sense of pride and goal”.

Confidence in the national government is concentrated among people on the political right, with 62% saying they trust the national government to do what is right a lot or somewhat. People didn’t believe me then, I wasn’t being arrogant or anything like that, I just said “I think they’ll narrow” because people want to debate the policies.

The most recent survey, conducted by YouGov/The Times, finds the Tories ahead of Labour by a mere three points.

YouGov stressed that was just one possible result of its research, which is based on a mix of polling and demographic modeling.

The news and business weekly said it had faced a “dismal choice”, but opted for the Lib Dems, who now only have nine MPs, because it best represented the publication’s free market and pro-European Union values.

“The relentlessly upbeat assessment of Brexit in her speech today is a U-turn of epic proportions”, he said.

A copy of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit letter in notice of the UK’s intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, is placed next to a European Flag in this March 29, 2017 photo illustration.

“I was very anxious because my husband has very bad health”, she told AFP, adding that she had welcomed confirmation that costs would be capped.

For Labour, trade union Unite gave the party £129,530, while it was also boosted by further donations from other trade unions like Unison and GMB.

Curtice, a professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, said there are still many unknowns – especially whether young voters, who have shifted to Labour in large numbers, will actually turn out to vote on June 8.

Since 1974, it has always voted for the party that ended up winning the national election.

Despite having repeatedly said that she meant to follow the UK’s Fixed Term Parliament that would have seen the next general election held in 2020, May had called a snap poll in order to win a strong mandate for negotiations over Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU).

The Labour leader criticised Theresa May for “needlessly alienating everyone” and accepting “the worst of all deals” which is the “economic disaster” of no deal with 10% tariffs on cars and a “jobs meltdown across Britain”. “That issue is not in doubt”, he said.

Mr Corbyn was more cautious when he tackled the question, but also insisted there would be no coalition deal. “It is the worst of all deals”, he said. It’s going to happen.

Tim Farron, Liberal Democrats leader, had the most biting words in his opening statement: “Where do you think Theresa May is tonight?” “The country is coming together but Westminster is not”, she said at the time.