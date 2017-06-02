Theresa May could lose majority in parliament, new poll analysis predicts

That means Tories could ultimately win 310 seats at the election, falling short of an absolute majority of 326 seats needed to form a government.

“The data suggests that there is churn on all fronts, with the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats all likely to both lose and gain seats”, he wrote in The Times.

The British pound fell on Wednesday and is trading a near a one-month low of $1.2775 amid political uncertainty across the pond.

If the poll is accurate and the swing were uniform across the country, the Tories would be 17 seats short of an overall majority.

That would have uncertain consequences for Britain’s $2.5 trillion economy, and future government policy on everything from government spending and corporate taxation to bond issuance.

Prime minister Theresa May called the general election in April when her party held a comfortable lead in the polls, but public opinion has wavered since the parties published their manifestos.

In the 2015 election, the Conservative Party won 331 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, Labour won 232 and the Scottish National Party 56.

An ICM poll gave the Tories a 12-point lead, with 45% to Labour’s 33%, meaning May would end up with a majority of 76.

Given the surprise outcomes of 2015’s vote and last year’s European Union referendum “with recent polls showing a dramatic fall in the Conservatives’ lead, it’s no wonder that people are getting twitchy”, Cosimo Marasciulo, head of European fixed-income at Pioneer Investments, said in emailed comments.

The Prime Minister was asked if she would resign if the Conservatives lost their majority next week. Historically, younger people have always been less likely to vote.

Investec Ireland predicted more volatility to come ahead of the general election on June 8.

The YouGov “model” suggests that Tory hopes of making massive gains in the West Midlands will be dashed when polling day comes on June 8.

Other projections suggested May would win soundly. “But the problem that Labour are facing is that although they have gained some ground in the polls, their voters are softer and less certain than the Conservative voters”.

Even if May can cling on to power – say, if she keeps her majority but it is reduced to single figures – her authority will be severely undermined and Brexit negotiators in Brussels will be confident they can weaken Britain’s hand in talks.

The Times said that YouGov acknowledged that its predictions were controversial and allowed for a wide margin of error.