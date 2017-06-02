Theresa May hopes Brexit passion will stop Labour surge as election looms

Britain’s Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Theresa May gestures as she delivers a speech at Ultima Furniture, while on the General Election campaign trail, in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, England, Thursday June 1, 2017.

In campaign speech in Teesside, the Prime Minister said, freed from the “shackles” of Brussels, the United Kingdom could again become a “great global trading nation”. May called for the vote in April in a bid to boost her negotiating hand during the two-year-long Brexit talks with the EU.

The poll is the latest to show a narrowing lead for May.

He said the Tories are “weak and wobbly” and can not be believed following the PM’s U-turn on the so-called “dementia tax” and her failure to set out how many pensioners stand to lose their winter fuel payments, policies which have been widely credited as a major factor in the narrowing of the polls.

She warned that putting Corbyn in charge of the upcoming delicate negotiations with European Union leaders would be a disaster because he “doesn’t have a plan” and “doesn’t believe in Britain”.

“You can’t fight for Britain if you don’t have confidence in our strengths and in all that we have to offer”.

“You can only deliver Brexit if you believe in Brexit”.

Commenting on the “extraordinary meltdown” of the Tory manifesto, Mr Corbyn said: “Having declared war on Britain’s pensioners it is now all but impossible to find anybody who can tell you what Conservative Party policy actually is on the crucial issue of social care or how many million people stand to lose their winter fuel payments. Jeremy Corbyn with his money tree, wish-list manifesto and no plan for Brexit or Theresa May with her record of delivery?”

May, who campaigned for Remain at the European Union referendum, added: “And what we know in this election is that the only other person that can be prime minister in seven days’ time is simply not up to the job”. He doesn’t believe in Britain.

“Brexit negotiations start 11 days after you vote, but instead of focusing on those negotiations, Corbyn would be busy haggling with Nicola Sturgeon and the Lib Dems”.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, centre, speaks with former party leader Nick Clegg at right and local Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Olney, left, during a general election campaign rally at the Shiraz Mirza Community Hall, in Norbiton, Kingston Upon Thames. “It is also unsafe, because it is calculated to distract attention from the shark-infested waters which we are now entering, and the fact that Theresa May herself has steered us towards them”. We can build a Britain beyond Brexit that is stronger, fairer and more prosperous than it is today.

She also launched a renewed attack on the Labour leader, saying he would unable to negotiate the deal with the remaining 27 member states that the United Kingdom needed. The left-winger is expected to warn against walking away from the divorce talks with no deal.