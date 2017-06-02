Theresa May’s lead over Labour falls ahead of vote

“Labour success appears to be grounded particularly among younger voters: these have always been more inclined to support Labour than the Conservatives, but the Labour advantage among 18-24 year old voters in our latest poll is running at approximately three-to-one”.

Worse still, it also allows wiggle room for Labour to form a coalition with the Liberal Democrats if it needed to, who could impose their vision of a second referendum based on a “bad deal versus remaining in the EU” scenario (i.e. a full second European Union in/out referendum) as a quid pro quo for supporting Labour.

Failure to win with a large majority would weaken May in the Brexit talks and a majority loss in parliament would throw British politics into turmoil.

A new poll by YouGov for The Times suggested that Labour has cut the Conservatives’ lead to just three points, putting the result into possible hung parliament territory if repeated in a week’s time.

If the YouGov model turns out to be accurate, May would be well short of the 326 seats needed to form a government in June, when formal Brexit negotiations are set to begin.

One senior Conservative campaign source told Business Insider that there are now a far higher number of unpredictable seats than they had expected to be dealing with at this late stage.

“How dare you call a General Election then run away from the debate”, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron said during Wednesday’s TV debate, where May sent UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd to stand in for her. Mr Corbyn’s drive to align Labour more closely with its socialist roots and eschew the pro-business centrist platform championed by three-time election victor Mr Blair has split the party.

The poll points to a remarkable change in fortunes for the Tories, which had a 24-point lead over Labour when the snap general election was called in April.

Pollsters, who universally got it wrong before the last election in 2015, showed support for May and the Conservatives falling after she was forced to backtrack on one of her most striking election pledges to make elderly people pay more for their social care, which opponents dubbed a “dementia tax”.

“Brexit negotiations start 11 days after you vote, but instead of focusing on those negotiations, Corbyn would be busy haggling with Nicola Sturgeon and the Lib Dems”.

If May failed to win an overall majority, she would be forced to strike a deal with another party to continue governing either as a coalition or a minority government.

But Chancellor Philip Hammond warned that Labour would destroy jobs by raising taxes and increasing borrowing.

Mr Hammond added: “With Theresa May as Prime Minister providing strong leadership, we can lock in that progress and deliver on her plan for Brexit to create a stronger, more prosperous Britain”.