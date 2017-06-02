Theresa May tries to re-focus the election campaign on Brexit negotiations

“Unfortunately, this appears to be part of a very disturbing pattern of behavior and we are seeking urgent clarification from the leader’s office on this matter”.

Mrs May said that when she arrived at Number 10 she felt the most important thing was to maintain “stability” in order to get on with the Brexit negotiations but that she had found that other parties such as the SNP and the Liberal Democrats wanted to “frustrate” the process.

Ten days before the snap elections on June 8, the two rivals faced wide-ranging questions from members of the public separately before interrogations by veteran bulldog broadcaster Jeremy Paxman in a joint Sky News and Channel 4 program.

Corbyn was quizzed by an audience member who said he had “openly supported the IRA in the past”.

The Labour leader said there was a period of silence for “everyone who died in Northern Ireland” at the 1987 event.

He would not commit to authorizing a nuclear strike – or even a drone strike – on a known terrorist.

Replying to another man who said he liked the Labour manifesto but did not see him as “someone who could run this country”, Mr Corbyn said he saw himself as a listening politician.

Labour’s national election co-ordinator Andrew Gwynne said Mrs May needs to answer “crucial” questions over the plans. “Journalists do a job which does require asking hard questions, sometimes in hard circumstances”, he said, in comments reported by the BBC.

He then told the Remain supporter Labour had to “accept the reality of the referendum”.

The second highest peak was at 9.59pm as the programme ended with Jeremy Paxman's interview with Theresa May.

He was also challenged on his comments at the time of the 1982 Falklands War, which he reportedly called a “Tory plot”.

The Daily Mail and The Times report Mrs May’s attempt to relaunch her campaign following the damaging U-turn on social care by focusing on her policies to tackle domestic violence.

At a campaign event tomorrow, she is expected to warn that the European Union has taken an aggressive stance to the negotiations, and that she needs the strong endorsement of the British public to fight for a good exit deal.

Kevin Maguire described Mr Corbyn’s interaction with Mr Paxman by writing: “Corbyn adopting the tone with Paxo of a kindly neighbour explaining to the oddball next door why the bins must be put out on a Tuesday”.

She rebuffed his repeated attempts to get her to say whether she now thinks leaving the European Union is a good idea, saying only that the British voters have decided and that she is determined to get the best deal possible.

Corbyn, in contrast to May, was likable, human, even amusing.

She said the government had to ensure Britain was “living within our means” given “the economic situation we had inherited”. The Prime Minister was grilled on her party’s promises for the elderly – failing to give a satisfying answer on the so-called “dementia tax”, and acknowledging that Scottish electors were able to vote to keep their own winter fuel payments without mentioning English voters, with no English parliament, having no such opportunity themselves.