Three lawmakers question Kushner Cos on concerns over White House tie

Jared Kushner is President Trump’s top aide and son-in-law.

A senior White House official told ABC News at that time that Kushner’s conversation with Gorkov was “general and inconsequential” and that Kushner took the meeting as part of his campaign role of interfacing with foreign dignitaries.

Fox News reported earlier this week, citing one unnamed source, that the Russians, and not Kushner, proposed the secret communications line during the meeting.

On the other hand, Sen. What are the national security concerns around private communications with other countries? “I know that some administration officials are saying ‘Well, that’s standard procedure.’ I don’t think it’s standard procedure before the inauguration of the president of the United States by someone who is not in an appointed position”. John McCain, who recently observed that the situation has simply become “more and more bizarre” and that Kelly’s explanation of back channel communications as standard procedure doesn’t wash, particularly when it involves someone who wasn’t even a government employee at the time. “In fact, you can’t make it up”.

At an April meeting to discuss whether the US should stay in the Paris climate agreement, for example, Kushner was mostly silent while his wife Ivanka Trump made a forceful case to stay in the deal, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt was critical of remaining in the agreement, and Bannon calculated the political repercussions, according to a person who was present.

The Trump presidency is on three parallel tracks: the Trump tweet track, the Trump-Russia track and the Trump policy track.

Spicer’s evasive posture has given many pundits an opening to do one of the things that have him so frustrated: speculate about impending changes to the White House press briefing or a reorganization of the communications team, including formalizing the reduced length of the Q&A portion. Tuesday, Dubke resigned or was asked to step aside as the Russian debacle intensifies.

Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, (which was founded by Trump adviser Stephen Bannon and funded in part by a Trump mega-donor, Rebekah Mercer), said the meeting “had conflict of interest written all over it”. “It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments”.

But some of the sources close to Spicer warned that scuttlebutt about impending shakeups has been a feature of Trump’s tenure in the White House since the beginning, and yet little has actually shaken up.