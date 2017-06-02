Three US states rebel against Trump’s Paris climate agreement withdrawal

Many economists have big doubts.

Mr Trump could have instead pledged to withdraw from the underlying 1992 United Nations climate treaty, signed by President George HW Bush and ratified by the US Senate. Americans will hear a mocking echo: If the United States, the source of the world’s largest cumulative volume of emissions, exempts itself from responsibility to address climate change, why should smaller contributors feel any obligation to act?

It calls on the U.S.to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26 percent by 2025 – an ambitious goal that many specialists say would have been hard to meet even if the Trump White House had fully backed the agreement.

“He means nothing right now, but added “.it discards optionality that the president and his administration could have to change the shape of the Paris Agreement and change the pace of its enforcement”. With the White House unwilling to take climate change seriously, they will have to continue to lead the way. “The US will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris accord or a really entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers”.

Trump’s decision to not participate in the agreement which seeks to reduce pollution causing climate change “has now set the USA against the world”, Lowenthal said.

Not much. U.S. emissions fell under Mr Barack Obama but are projected to plateau because of Mr Trump’s policies, such as reversing Mr Obama’s regulations on power plants and methane leaks; Thursday’s decision doesn’t directly affect those policies.

Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce and the VDMA engineering industry association warned that US companies could gain short-term advantages by Trump’s decision.

A White House official said Wednesday that Trump was planning to pull out of the Paris deal, although a final decision had not been made. As George Shultz, President Reagan’s secretary of state, warned, if “America fails to honor a global agreement that it helped forge, the repercussions will undercut our diplomatic priorities across the globe”.

The Democratic governors of New York, California and Washington states indeed formed a quick alliance, vowing to respect the standards agreed on under the Paris deal.

“There’s no doubt that regulations have costs, but they are not the primary driver of employment”, says Michael Greenstone, an economist at the University of Chicago. Paris accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more risky levels of warming sooner as a result of the president’s decision because America contributes so much to rising temperatures.

Other world leaders in the past week have urged the U.S.to follow China’s lead and accelerate its emissions commitment, not abandon it. If you are a mayor and not addressing shifts in changing weather patterns or preparing for the impacts of climate change you aren’t doing your job.

Environmentalists, meanwhile, warn that leaving the agreement will create a drag on the United States economy, costing the country investment in clean energy and related industries. While traveling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and the Vatican. That being said, many other major countries have reaffirmed like Canada, like Japan. A lot of them haven’t even paid anything – including funds raided out of America’s budget for the war against terrorism.

It takes at least a year and possibly up to 3½ years for a nation to withdraw from the pact.

The scientific community agrees: Climate change is real, it is driven by human actions and it is getting worse.

Around the world, coal-fired power plants are being shuttered as governments and private companies invest billions in wind turbines and solar farms. “It is a tough reality which affects peoples’ daily lives”, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said in a statement. Drought and water shortages could sap growth. Rising sea levels could swamp low-lying cities and farmland. “Anything that we do that works to curtail global warming is an economic plus”.