Tia Mowry Really, Really Wants a ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot

She added that it’s been difficult to find those people, saying, “I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge”. And we have some good news for fans of the show, because Tia Mowry says that a Sister, Sister reunion season isn’t as far off as we may think.

From the way Mowry puts it, it sounds as though the potential Sister, Sister revival is still very much in the early planning stages.

‘I would want her to replicate my life, and what’s going on in it right now.

Tia Mowry of Sister Sister has confirmed that she is actively working on making a reboot of the iconic show, all she needs is a producer. Just a mum with a family trying to make ends meet and see how that works, ‘ she said.

During her chat with Nylon, the actor offered a bit of her own throwback nostalgia for the ’90 sitcom, reflecting on some of her favorite celeb gueststhat have appeared on the series such as the late Brittany Murphy, Kobe Bryant, Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson, long before they reached the heights of stardom.

When they couldn’t experience regular things other teenagers would do because of the show, they’d fill in the gaps on their script and live vicariously through their characters.

Tia is busy hosting Tia Mowry at Home on the Cooking Channel, while Tamera is a cohost on the talk show The Real.

“We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides”, continued Mowry.

In the meantime, Mowry plans on taking on more acting roles that have a more serious side.