Tickets for the gig sold out in just minutes yesterday, with Ticketmaster receiving 10,000 false applications.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people applied for free tickets to the benefit concert despite not attending the pop star’s targeted gig last week.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund to support grieving families and victims of the attack, but it appears people are looking to cash in by selling tickets at inflated prices.

Thankfully, other outlets are also trying to curb the ability of soulless bastards to turn a profit off such a tragic incident.

But WIBC Morning Host Tony Katz says that while the intension behind the show – to benefit victims of the Manchester bombing – is noble, concerts are hardly the answer to preventing future terrorist attacks.

Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Katy Perry will join Ariana Grande at a charity concert in Manchester, England, on Sunday. “We are happy to report that there are thousands of fans who successfully purchased tickets during the general on sale”.

Another added: “Tried so hard for one love tickets but ticketmaster crashed and didnt even let me on the page”.

Sunday’s concert, to be held at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, will be broadcast on BBC One and is expected to raise more than £2m for the Red Cross fund.

Those who need to register for tickets can do so here, by providing their booking reference and information about where they bought their ticket, including the venue box office, or ticketing websites.

“We would like to reassure any fans that were at the show that they will receive a free ticket for One Love Manchester, provided we can verify their initial booking”.

Ticketmaster UK said it was “cancelling tickets of those who are reselling wherever possible”. I’ll be returning to the incredibly courageous city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour and raise money for the victims and their families.

Other performers will include Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Niall Horan and Take That.

Fans have been asked not to bring bags to avoid delays going through security.