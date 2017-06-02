Tiger Woods police report: He was found asleep at the wheel

According to the Jupiter Police Department, Woods was found early Monday morning inside his damaged Mercedes in Jupiter, Florida, after he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

The police report continued that the golfer’s speech was “extremely slow and slurred, mumbled, confused”, while his attitude was “co-operative” but “confused”.

The report said Woods was cooperative but had difficulty walking and keeping his eyes open.

In a statement Monday evening, Woods attributed the arrest to an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medicine. Two breathalyzer tests showed Woods’ blood alcohol content to be zero, according to the report.

“Obviously I don’t really know what happened, what went on”, said Nicklaus.

Woods was handcuffed and taken to a police station for breath tests.

Prescription drugs also allegedly played a role in Woods’ 2009 crash.

The police report also indicated that Woods changed his story regarding where he was coming from as well as his destination.

“I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions“, Woods’ statement read.

Woods has undergone four separate surgeries on his back since 2014, with the most recent procedure taking place in late April.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again“, he promised fans.

Until then, it’s a good time to ask America what it wants to give Woods more: sympathy or sarcasm?

The footwear and apparel company stopped making golf equipment last year – Woods previously backed Nike clubs and balls – but still outfits Woods’ apparel and shoes.

According to the incident report, Woods, who was asleep when first found by officers, also fell asleep while being investigated and questioned. Golf Digest reported that his arraignment is scheduled for July 5.

Would you care to comment on Tiger Woods’ situation? The car’s brake lights were illuminated, and the right blinker was flashing, the police report said. “He needs a lot of support from a lot of people, and I’ll be one of them”.

The first backup officer to arrive wrote in his report that Woods was swaying upon getting out of the vehicle.

There were no odors coming from Woods or the vehicle, according to one officer.