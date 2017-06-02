Tim Cook Sends Memo to Apple Staff Condemning Departure From Paris Agreement

Several of Silicon Valley’s biggest players are speaking out against President Donald Trump’s decision on Thursday afternoon to pull the USA out of the Paris Climate Accord. Hundreds of tech firms signed amicus briefs opposing Trump’s travel bans, and today tech leaders are condemning his decision on the Paris Agreement. Apple is committed to fight climate change and we will never waver.

Cook reportedly sent a letter to Apple AAPL, +0.27% employees expressing his disappointment over Trump’s decision and recommitting the company to its own pro-environment initiatives.

Ultimately, though, “It wasn’t enough”, Cook wrote in the memo.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more unsafe levels of warming sooner as a result of the president’s decision because America’s pollution contributes so much to rising temperatures.

After pulling the USA out from the climate agreement, Trump said he would start talks to re-enter the accord with what he called a more “fair” deal, but the president was immediately rebuked by several European governments.

Fellow CEOs Elon Musk of Tesla TSLA, -0.19% and Robert Iger of Disney DIS, +0.25% said they would leave presidential advisory councils, citing their disapproval of Trump’s decision on the Paris pact. But he’s abrogating that responsibility to appease a handful of fossil fuel lobbyists and the know-nothing climate change deniers he’s installed in his administration. Apple did not comment on whether Cook would continue working with this group.

Cook’s full memo follows below, as obtained by BuzzFeed.

“I spoke with President Trump on Tuesday and tried to persuade him to keep the U.S.in the agreement”.

Trump’s positions on immigration and climate change have begun to drive wedges between him and the executives he once praised as uniquely talented. In the internal e-mail, Cook reassured employees that President Trump’s decision will have “no impact on Apple’s efforts to protect the environment”, emphasizing the company’s significant efforts in powering all of its operations with renewable energy, which as Cook says is not only good for the planet, but “makes good business sense as well”. “We’re going to keep working with our suppliers to help them do more to power their businesses with clean energy”. Smith had lobbied the White House for months to keep the U.S. part of the Paris accord. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also voiced his criticism, saying it was bad for the economy and puts “our children’s future at risk”. “We have a longstanding commitment to sustainability, which includes operating 100 per cent carbon neutral and setting goals to increase the amount of green energy to power our operations”, Smith wrote in a post. Knowing the good work that we and countless others around the world are doing, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about our planet’s future.