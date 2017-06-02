Three people remained in critical condition on Friday after a driver plowed into pedestrians in New York City’s Times Square the day before, killing a young woman on vacation and injuring her sister and 19 others, police said.

A Portage teen is dead and her 13 year old sister injured after a Navy veteran high on drugs drove his auto for three and a half blocks on packed Times Square sidewalks Thursday afternoon. As he gets to the area between 42nd and 43rd streets, he strikes Alyssa Elsman, an 18-year-old tourist from MI who died at the scene.

It is unclear what exactly caused Rojas to initiate the attack, which is not thought to be terror-related, with some sources claiming he was under the influence of synthetic drug K2. According to the US Navy, Rojas served from 2011 to 2014 in Florida, Illinois and SC, during which he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. In previous arrests, he told authorities he believed he was being harassed and followed, one of the police officials said.

Police said Rojas sped his vehicle down Seventh Avenue around noon on Thursday before making a sharp U-turn, jumping the curb at 42nd Street where the first person was hit. A group that included a security supervisor at a nearby Planet Hollywood restaurant tackled him.

Rojas initially tested negative for alcohol, but more detailed drug tests are pending, according to officials. He’s also been arrested twice for DUI, first in 2008 and again in 2015.

Friends and family told reporters that Rojas became increasingly disturbed and paranoid after his time in the Navy, from 2011 to 2014.

The sidewalks in many parts of Times Square and surrounding blocks are lined with metal posts created to prevent cars from getting onto the sidewalks and other public areas. He pleaded guilty to a harassment violation.

Harrison said Rojas didn’t drink before he joined the Navy but came back with a drinking problem. “He’s been going through a real tough time“, he said. Details of the circumstances were not immediately available.

