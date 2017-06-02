Timing may thwart Trump’s move to quit Paris climate pact

Fiji’s Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who in November will chair an annual climate summit in Germany, said he was deeply disappointed by Trump’s decision and did what he could to try to persuade Trump to stick with the agreement as nations tackle “the greatest challenge our planet has ever faced”. One is a matter of fairness: The largest polluters by far have been developed nations like the United States.

In January, China announced the suspension or cancellation of plans to build an additional 100 coal-fueled power plants. “Our ranking is getting better”, he said. It’s an important global agreement on climate change.

Listen carefully to the agreement’s supporters, and their real argument becomes clear: For them, staying in it increases the likelihood that the world’s governments will take future steps to avert what they believe will be a climate catastrophe.

She suggested that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, and the G7 nations for that matter, are going to have to move on with or without Trump because clearly, he has abandoned America’s traditional role as a world leader.

“The agreement can not be renegotiated”, France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement.

“The Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”, May told Trump by phone, it said in a statement. Think of it: India can double their coal production.

In 2016, a report submitted by India to the United Nations said 71% of its carbon emissions came from the energy sector, while agriculture contributed another 18%.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media during a statement at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 2, 2017 on the United States withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Musk had vowed on Wednesday to quit the business panels if Trump made good on a pledge to scrap the agreements.

Chai added there is no need to worry about China’s progress on keeping its promises, but if one of the world’s two largest carbon emitters decides to withdraw, it will drag down the pace of improvements and make it hard to address the issue.

To Washington’s chagrin, China past year set up its own development bank to meet needs left unfilled by USA -led institutions like the World Bank.

Nicaragua and Syria are the only countries not party to the Paris accord, the former seeing it as not ambitious enough and the latter being racked by a brutal civil war.

“Just a short few years ago, China was the climate bad boy”, said Li Shuo, senior climate change advisor with Greenpeace.

“As a big developing country, China will shoulder its responsibility”, he added. And Arnie also explains that clean energy isn’t scary at all.

There will be five-year reviews of each country’s emission targets, which can only be scaled-up in ambition and not reduced.

Bloomberg Philanthropies, in partnership with others, “will make up the approximately $15 million in funding that the UN’s Climate Secretariat stands to lose from Washington“. But the confluence of a slowing economy and heavy public pressure to tackle air pollution have ensured the Chinese leadership is, by all accounts, set to follow through on its commitments to mitigating carbon emissions – even if the USA is not. While it tops the world in the amount of energy it sources from solar and wind, its economy remains reliant on energy-intensive, intensely polluting industry. “In that sense, it may hurt from the U.S. pulling back”, CNN’s Agrawal said.