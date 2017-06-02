Todd Kohlhepp pleads guilty to murdering 7 over 13 years

The sheriff’s office says Kohlhepp admitted to killing four people at the motorcycle business on November 6, 2003 in Chesnee as they spoke to him about the current investigation on his land near Woodruff. He also killed a husband and wife doing work on his Spartanburg County property in 2015 and the boyfriend of the woman chained in the container. Guy was Ponder’s mother and worked as a bookkeeper.

Kohlhepp’s sixth and seventh murder charges were in connection with the 2015 deaths of Johnny and Meagan Coxie, ages 25 and 29, whose bodies were recovered from Kohlhepp’s property after Brown’s rescue.

With a chain around his waist, Kohlhepp, 46, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with county jail written on the back, stood before Judge Derham Cole and pleaded guilty to 14 charges, including seven murder charges, kidnapping and sexual assault.

Todd Kohlhepp’s enters the courtroom for a bond hearing in Spartanburg, S.C., last November. Police now believe he may have been involved in as many as seven murders.

Information Brown gave investigators led officers to discover the bodies of Carver and two other people on the property where she was being held.

Melissa Brackman stood just feet from Kohlhepp with only the prosecutor and a deputy between them.

Before Kohlhepp was charged with murder a year ago, he bought and sold real estate in Upstate South Carolina for a decade, and many people never knew he already had a criminal history. “I miss my son so much”. Cindy Coxie said the worst day of her life came when she had to tell the boy that his father was dead. “I have lost so much”, she said.

Prosecutors could have sought the death penalty, but they were concerned with South Carolina’s aging drug supply that’s used for lethal injections.

As a part of the plea deal, Kohlhepp agreed not to contest the validity of the conviction in state or federal court and gave up his right to appeal, the newspaper reported. He did, however, have a previous history of criminal behavior – including raping a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint as a teen.

The 44-year-old built a successful real estate business in SC.

Friends and co-workers at Kohlhepp’s real estate business said he was a hard worker with some odd habits.

However, his workers did notice unsettling habits such as watching pornography at work and joking about not feeding employees.