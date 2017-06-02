Tolkien book inspired by World War One’s horrors appears a century later

A new-ish book by original fantasy lord JRR Tolkien is published today, one that gives fans a fresh look at a part of his huge background collection work The Silmarillion.

The story is about the fate of lovers Beren and Luthien, a mortal man and an immortal elf who together try to steal from the greatest of all evil beings, Melkor. You can imagine the hilarious scrapes that quirky pairing gets into!

It was edited by his son Christopher Tolkien, who is now 92, and contains versions of a tale that became part of The Silmarillion. The publication of the original story marks nearly 100 years since Tolkien saw Edith dancing in those flows.

Christopher still has the original story written by his father, which shows how the narrative conforms to The Simarillion, a collection of works done by JRR posthumously by Christopher Tolkien. It has been described as a "very personal story" that the Oxford professor conceived after returning from the Battle of the Somme.

The newly published book was written upon his return from the bloody battlefields of World War 1 and was, according to Tolkien expert John Garth, a way to exorcise the horrors he witnessed during the war.

“When he came back from the trenches, with trench fever, he spent the winter [of 1916-1917] convalescing”, he said.

During the walk, Edith danced in a glade filled with white flowers, which became the key scene in the book. Tolkien supposedly meant to write the story as a tribute to Tolkien’s wife, Edith. Also of note, Tolkien’s gravestone in Oxford has the name Beren carved into it, while his wife’s stone has the name Lúthien.