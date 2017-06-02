Tom Cruise confirms ‘Top Gun 2’ sequel is coming

Actor Tom Cruise unveils a 75-foot tall sarcophagus to promote the film “The Mummy” at the Hollywood and Highland gateway in Hollywood, California, May 20, 2017.

Tom Cruise has confirmed that a Top Gun sequel is in the works.

While everyone anticipated that a movie with such cult stature should have a sequel, Tom Cruise just revealed in an interview that “Top Gun 2” is happening.

That’s good news for fans of the hit 1986 film Top Gun, which has grossed more than $356.8 million to date.

Cruise confirmed on Australia’s Sunrise on 7 that Top Gun 2 would be happening.

That said apparently Cruise will only appear if he flies real jets – we don’t even to think about that insurance premium. “You asked me, and so I’m telling you it is going to happen”, he added while chatting with the show’s hosts this week.

In 2016, Cruise addressed rumors about a sequel on the U.K.’s “The Graham Norton Show“. Though we are not certain how they are going to pull this off, we can assume that the film will take place 30-years later from the original. “You’re the first people that I’ve really said it [to]”.

Rumours have been swirling for years that Cruise would revisit the movie that turned him into a household name. Kelly McGillis, Tom Skerritt, Meg Ryan and Tim Robbins are also still acting frequently and may be available.

In the movie, Cruise plays a cocky aspiring pilot who falls in love with the handsome instructor Charlie Blackwood, played by McGillis.

There’s no word on a new director for the sequel yet, but producer Jerry Bruckheimer is involved, as is Val Kilmer.