Tony Adams `prayed´ Arsene Wenger would quit Arsenal after FA Cup win

Cazorla remains under contract at Arsenal for one more season after the club took up the option they had on him.

“Arsenal Football Club and Arsène Wenger have agreed a two-year extension to his contract as manager”, the club’s official website reads.

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla, who is now out with an ankle injury and expected to miss the start of next season, said Wenger had worked “miracles” at the club.

The Gunners boss has also given Oxlade-Chamberlain reassurances that he will move him into his preferred central midfield role and now that the 67-year-old has confirmed his stay in North London, those promises can now potentially be met.

“Looking forward this is not a sentimental decision, this is not a backwards-looking decision, this is all about looking forward”.

“We will work very hard to find the additions of top, top quality”.

“The message to the fans is in aid of the club”, he said.

That might just happy now the Arsenal board has opted to extend long-term manager Arsene Wenger’s job for another two years.

Arsenal chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, has revealed that the club chose to offer Arsene Wenger a new two-year deal, because “You don’t fire world-class people”. “He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing”.

The French coach then penned a new two-year contract on Wednesday, which will see his spell in charge stretch to 23 years – though it is clear activity is needed in the summer transfer window to build a Premier League title challenge. “We went down that road with [Cesc] Fabregas and [Gael] Clichy and [Samir] Nasri – great players who left because they got more money at other clubs”.

The club’s second largest shareholder, who had a bid turned down for Kroenke’s shares earlier this month, appears to be putting some pressure on the American to dip into his own pockets to help fund summer purchases of star players.

“There is no complacency anywhere at this club”, Gazidis said.

Parts of Arsenal’s fan base have been vociferous in calling for Wenger to leave, arguing that Wenger was holding the club back and that it was time for a fresh approach and a new direction. “Our goal is to compete for and win trophies here and in Europe”.

“We’ve been in the Champions League for 20 years”.

‘The lack of respect in some stage has been for me a disgrace, and I will never accept that, ‘ he told Football Focus.

Encouragingly for Wenger, the Wembley Stadium success capped a six-game winning streak to end the season with a flourish.