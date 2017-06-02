Top House Intel panel Democrat rebukes chairman over subpoenas

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, blasted Nunes for issuing the subpoenas, noting that the GOP chairman had recused himself from the panel’s Russian Federation probe.

Nunes’ subpoenas were not cited in a bipartisan House Intelligence Committee announcement Wednesday that the panel approved subpoenas in connection with the Russian Federation probe for Trump’s first national security advisor, Michael Flynn, and Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen. The objection was made because some witnesses did not comply with the committee’s requests for documents.

Reuters reported that news of Nunes’ subpoenas to intelligence agencies ignited a “political feud… with charges that the panel’s Republican chairman subpoenaed the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency without telling Democratic members”.

“Subpoenas related to the “unmasking” issue would have been sent by Chairman Nunes acting separately from the committee’s Russian Federation investigation. That has a very specific legal definition and isn’t accurate here”, the aide said.

Another congressional source, who also requested anonymity, said Democrats were “informed and consulted” before the subpoenas were issued. Three of the subpoenas requested that the CIA, FBI and NSA provide any relevant information to Obama administration officials ordering the unmasking of Trump campaign members in intelligence transcripts, The Hill reports.

Whenever the US intelligence community intercepts foreign communications, they are legally required to mask the names of American citizens in any transcripts circulated throughout the American governments.

On June 1, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama administration officials of illegally unmasking USA citizens.

Named in the subpoenas were former national security adviser Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and former CIA Director John Brennan.

The panel also authorized subpoenas for Flynn’s and Cohen’s companies, Flynn Intel LLC and Michael D. Cohen and Associates PC.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, Republican Representative Mike Conaway and Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who are leading the committee’s Russian Federation probe, announced subpoenas for Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as well as their firms. Nunes retained his power to issue subpoenas.

Trump has denied any collusion between Russian Federation and his campaign and has repeatedly questioned the USA intelligence finding that Putin led an operation that included computer hacking, fake news and propaganda meant to swing the election in his favor over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

On Wednesday, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the White House would no longer comment on ongoing investigations into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russian officials, referring all questions to Trump’s outside attorney. In April, numerous media outlets, citing both Republican and Democratic congressional sources, reported that intelligence reports pertaining to the communications of Trump’s advisers with foreign agents were “normal and appropriate” and contained “no evidence of wrongdoing”.

Sessions later admitted having the meetings but said they were part of his Senate duties and were unrelated to the campaign.

Conaway replaced Nunes as the Republican leader of the committee probe after Nunes recused himself.